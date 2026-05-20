Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,838 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 11,122 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $29,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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