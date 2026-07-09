Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,439 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,513 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $42,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $186.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $208.10 and its 200-day moving average is $168.10.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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