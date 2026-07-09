Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,479 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 121,455 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $127,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE ORCL opened at $140.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company's fifty day moving average price is $183.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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