Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Realty Income worth $38,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 14.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.65.

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Realty Income Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of O opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The stock's 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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