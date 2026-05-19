Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,334 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $86,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,551 shares of company stock valued at $91,170,351. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $862.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.50. The company has a market cap of $397.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.24 and a fifty-two week high of $931.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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