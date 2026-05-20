Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Cigna Group $CI

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,629 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,247 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:CI opened at $291.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.45 and a 200-day moving average of $275.51. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $338.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report).

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