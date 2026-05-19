Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,891 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in RTX were worth $74,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in RTX by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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RTX Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:RTX opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $130.90 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $236.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,592 shares of company stock worth $13,023,502 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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