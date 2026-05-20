Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,514 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,497 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,514 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 113,567 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,382 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $123,253,000 after acquiring an additional 436,837 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,459 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $192.15.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here