Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,691 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,999 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 13,691 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $74,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank of Texas lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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