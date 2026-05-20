Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 17,191 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,199 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 17,191 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.08.

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CVS Health Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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