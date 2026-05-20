Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 20,958 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 20,958 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE O opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 266.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here