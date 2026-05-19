Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,263 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,890 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $62,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $403.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.11 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is $412.33 and its 200 day moving average is $518.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $634.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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