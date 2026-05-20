Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,177 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $26,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $493.87 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.18 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $446.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.82. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $536.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Key Synopsys News

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About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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