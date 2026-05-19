Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,848 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,430 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $77,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $212.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.65 and a 1 year high of $221.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.31 and a 200-day moving average of $198.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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