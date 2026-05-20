Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,126 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,466 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MRSH opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.16 and a one year high of $235.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $169.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MRSH. Barclays dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $205.00.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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