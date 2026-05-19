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Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,068 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Resona Asset Management reduced its T-Mobile US stake by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 7,068 shares and leaving it with 186,573 shares valued at about $37.9 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive on T-Mobile US, with analysts giving it a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $260.48.
  • Recent fundamentals were solid: T-Mobile beat quarterly earnings expectations, posted 10.6% revenue growth year over year, and announced a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 140,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,241,198.24. This represents a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,357. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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