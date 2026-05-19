Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,534 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.7% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $154,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,192.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Key Stories Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,076.47 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,002.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $956.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,079.83. The company has a market cap of $477.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Costco Wholesale's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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