Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,058 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $43,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $8,263,000. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $6,350,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total value of $1,403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 208,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,541,608.20. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total value of $213,532.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,497,636.88. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,444,729 shares of company stock worth $238,448,539. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $141.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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