Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,593 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $312.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore set a $355.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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