Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,483 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $304.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.22 and a 200-day moving average of $294.54. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $249.19 and a one year high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $309.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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