Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 107.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,857 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 56,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get QSR alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $74.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is 91.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Read Our Latest Report on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Restaurant Brands International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Restaurant Brands International wasn't on the list.

While Restaurant Brands International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here