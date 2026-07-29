Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,386,132 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 158,595 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.29% of Restaurant Brands International worth $1,358,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,512 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotia raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CL King set a $81.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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