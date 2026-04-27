Retirement Solution LLC Purchases Shares of 3,584 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,584 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 0.2% of Retirement Solution LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Cadence Design Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded TSMC alliance accelerates AI-focused chip design — A Cadence–TSMC tie-up targets advanced nodes, silicon-proven IP and AI-driven tools that should increase Cadence relevance to AI chip customers and support longer-term revenue growth. Cadence Expands TSMC Alliance

Expanded TSMC alliance accelerates AI-focused chip design — A Cadence–TSMC tie-up targets advanced nodes, silicon-proven IP and AI-driven tools that should increase Cadence relevance to AI chip customers and support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Deeper NVIDIA collaboration strengthens AI tool stack — Expanded Cadence–NVIDIA work on agentic AI and digital-twin solutions increases product stickiness with a major AI infrastructure partner, supporting higher-value, enterprise deployments. Cadence And NVIDIA Deepen AI Partnership

Deeper NVIDIA collaboration strengthens AI tool stack — Expanded Cadence–NVIDIA work on agentic AI and digital-twin solutions increases product stickiness with a major AI infrastructure partner, supporting higher-value, enterprise deployments. Positive Sentiment: Google partnership expands cloud and agent integration — A tie-up with Google to optimize Cadence’s ChipStack AI Super-Agent on Gemini/Google Cloud broadens go-to-market channels and enterprise adoption potential. Alphabet Partners with Cadence

Google partnership expands cloud and agent integration — A tie-up with Google to optimize Cadence’s ChipStack AI Super-Agent on Gemini/Google Cloud broadens go-to-market channels and enterprise adoption potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360 price target, offering visible upside from current levels and adding confidence for momentum buyers. Analyst Note from Benzinga

Analyst backing — Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360 price target, offering visible upside from current levels and adding confidence for momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Short interest trend mostly eased — April 15 data show a meaningful drop in short interest (~18% down to ~5.91M shares, ~2.2% of float), which reduces immediate downside pressure from short covering events. (Internal data)

Short interest trend mostly eased — April 15 data show a meaningful drop in short interest (~18% down to ~5.91M shares, ~2.2% of float), which reduces immediate downside pressure from short covering events. (Internal data) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview/expectations mixed — Pre-earnings commentary highlights strong AI-driven demand and backlog but flags macro and competitive risks; Rosenblatt expects a revenue beat but a potential EPS miss, implying the print could spark volatility either way. Earnings Preview

Earnings preview/expectations mixed — Pre-earnings commentary highlights strong AI-driven demand and backlog but flags macro and competitive risks; Rosenblatt expects a revenue beat but a potential EPS miss, implying the print could spark volatility either way. Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting/erroneous short-interest report — One April data entry shows zero short interest (likely a reporting error), so treat intraday short-interest signals as uncertain until official filings settle. (Internal data)

Conflicting/erroneous short-interest report — One April data entry shows zero short interest (likely a reporting error), so treat intraday short-interest signals as uncertain until official filings settle. (Internal data) Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday sell-off shows investor caution — CDNS fell ~5% on April 23, indicating profit-taking or pre-earnings risk that could continue if the upcoming quarterly report disappoints or guidance is conservative. Intraday Drop Coverage

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $6,653,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 86,875 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,468.75. This represents a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 24,680 shares of company stock worth $7,579,340 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $332.89 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.75 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $293.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $377.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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