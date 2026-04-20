Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

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Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. BusinessWire Article Financial Post Article

FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Seeking Alpha Article

Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. AmericanBankingNews Article

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Yahoo Finance Article Zacks Article

Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Neutral Sentiment: New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Yahoo Finance Partnership Article

New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: UBS flags that FY2026 sales growth could be under pressure, which is a reminder of potential top-line/headwind risks even as margins/pricing stabilize — a risk for forward guidance and multiple expansion. Yahoo/UBS Article

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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