Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company's stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $146.39 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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