Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,989 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,226 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC's holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,568,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $172,840,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,087,937 shares of the company's stock worth $245,954,000 after buying an additional 1,998,972 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,013,791 shares of the company's stock worth $160,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,205,555 shares of the company's stock worth $175,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 60,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $9,674,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,342,417.74. This represents a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 5,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $1,048,984.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,071,111.44. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 132,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,486 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revolution Medicines to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $180.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.09. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $193.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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