REX American Resources Corporation $REX Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896,068 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 68,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.76% of REX American Resources worth $86,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,199,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 1,015,234 shares of the energy company's stock worth $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 488,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in REX American Resources by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,857 shares of the energy company's stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 239,043 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $6,550,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,629 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 161,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at REX American Resources

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 69,335 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $3,034,792.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 588,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,749,015.60. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 5,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $247,840.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,381,513.32. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 105,086 shares of company stock worth $4,643,829 in the last 90 days. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REX American Resources Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of REX opened at $43.69 on Friday. REX American Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.23 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 14.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised REX American Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

Further Reading

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