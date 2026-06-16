RFP Financial Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 12,496 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of RFP Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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