Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 445,743 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 172.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,124 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 445,743 shares during the quarter. Genpact accounts for about 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.42% of Genpact worth $26,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on Genpact in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

Genpact Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of G stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact's payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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