Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $33.56 Million Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,818 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares during the quarter. Ziff Davis accounts for about 1.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.17% of Ziff Davis worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 160,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ziff Davis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,595 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,549 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ziff Davis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZD

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Kirk P. Mcdonald sold 1,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $50,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,282.20. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $679,714. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,422 shares of company stock worth $1,468,864. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.08. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $54.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.26%.Ziff Davis's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

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