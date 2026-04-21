Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 242.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,413 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,120,168 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,262,122,000 after purchasing an additional 557,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,157,545 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $208,430,000 after buying an additional 763,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,045,636 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $135,032,000 after acquiring an additional 190,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,293 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $132,622,000 after acquiring an additional 171,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,672,792 shares of the mining company's stock worth $110,421,000 after acquiring an additional 115,483 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 production beat — Rio reported first‑quarter 2026 production with 9% year‑over‑year copper‑equivalent growth as Oyu Tolgoi ramps and aluminium operations performed well; management reiterated focus on operating excellence, supporting near‑term volumes and cash generation. Article Title

Q1 production beat — Rio reported first‑quarter 2026 production with 9% year‑over‑year copper‑equivalent growth as Oyu Tolgoi ramps and aluminium operations performed well; management reiterated focus on operating excellence, supporting near‑term volumes and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Iron‑ore sales rise — Rio flagged higher first‑quarter iron‑ore sales (helping revenue and cash flow), evidence that core Pilbara output underpins growth. Article Title

Iron‑ore sales rise — Rio flagged higher first‑quarter iron‑ore sales (helping revenue and cash flow), evidence that core Pilbara output underpins growth. Positive Sentiment: Positioning for AI and U.S. demand — Reporting and press coverage indicate Rio is targeting ramp‑ups to supply materials used in AI infrastructure and is increasing efforts to meet U.S. aluminium demand, which could support higher long‑term metal offtake. Article Title

Positioning for AI and U.S. demand — Reporting and press coverage indicate Rio is targeting ramp‑ups to supply materials used in AI infrastructure and is increasing efforts to meet U.S. aluminium demand, which could support higher long‑term metal offtake. Neutral Sentiment: Pilbara operations highlighted — Regional performance was cited as underpinning group growth; useful context for production guidance but not an incremental surprise. Article Title

Pilbara operations highlighted — Regional performance was cited as underpinning group growth; useful context for production guidance but not an incremental surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Logistics and decarbonization steps — Rio signed charters for methanol‑ready bulkers (medium‑term shipping/C02 strategy) — operationally relevant but not near‑term earnings‑driving. Article Title

Logistics and decarbonization steps — Rio signed charters for methanol‑ready bulkers (medium‑term shipping/C02 strategy) — operationally relevant but not near‑term earnings‑driving. Neutral Sentiment: Community support — Rio pledged A$1.5m to cyclone/flood relief in Queensland and the Northern Territory; positive for ESG profile but immaterial to earnings. Article Title

Community support — Rio pledged A$1.5m to cyclone/flood relief in Queensland and the Northern Territory; positive for ESG profile but immaterial to earnings. Negative Sentiment: Middle East supply‑chain risk — Management flagged disruptions tied to the Middle East conflict that could constrain aluminium and other supply chains; elevated geopolitical risk can pressure deliveries, prices and margin visibility. Article Title

Middle East supply‑chain risk — Management flagged disruptions tied to the Middle East conflict that could constrain aluminium and other supply chains; elevated geopolitical risk can pressure deliveries, prices and margin visibility. Negative Sentiment: Safety incidents — The Q1 release noted two tragic workforce deaths (Simandou and Kennecott). Beyond the human impact, these incidents raise operational and reputational risks that investors monitor. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Rio Tinto from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rio Tinto from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Price Performance

RIO opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $101.53.

Rio Tinto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $2.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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