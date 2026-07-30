Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,043 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,886,335 shares of the mining company's stock worth $311,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,140 shares during the last quarter. Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,143,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $106,724,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,216,935 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $177,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,387 shares of the mining company's stock worth $127,039,000 after purchasing an additional 938,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company's stock.

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Rio Tinto Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Rio Tinto News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Rio Tinto from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Rio Tinto from $82.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

See Also

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