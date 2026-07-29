Riposte Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $9,883,000. Valero Energy comprises 2.5% of Riposte Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 565,171 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $92,004,000 after acquiring an additional 112,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212,104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $37,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,325.2% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.48. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $320.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.46 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Valero Energy's payout ratio is 34.88%.

Key Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

See Also

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