Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 890 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in ASML were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,772.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,758.39 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,615.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,416.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $691.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,959.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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