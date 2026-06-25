Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMD. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.41.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $518.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $434.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $562.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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