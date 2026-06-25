Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,913 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GEV opened at $1,055.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,028.09 and a 200 day moving average of $859.51. The company has a market cap of $283.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $482.20 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here