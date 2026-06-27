Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,647,080 shares of company stock worth $431,329,762. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $97.14 and a one year high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business's 50 day moving average price is $159.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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