Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 8,455 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after purchasing an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,037.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $788.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,213.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.98 by $4.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, both far above Wall Street estimates, showing that AI-related memory demand is still accelerating. Article Title

Micron reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, both far above Wall Street estimates, showing that AI-related memory demand is still accelerating. Positive Sentiment: The company issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with revenue and EPS forecasts well above consensus, signaling that the growth trajectory may continue into the next quarter. Article Title

The company issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with revenue and EPS forecasts well above consensus, signaling that the growth trajectory may continue into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Micron’s record margins and “blowout” results, with bullish commentary saying the AI trade is still alive and that pricing power is improving as memory shortages persist. Article Title

Several reports highlighted Micron’s record margins and “blowout” results, with bullish commentary saying the AI trade is still alive and that pricing power is improving as memory shortages persist. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with higher price targets and upgrades, reinforcing confidence that Micron’s AI-driven earnings power may justify a richer valuation. Article Title

Analysts responded with higher price targets and upgrades, reinforcing confidence that Micron’s AI-driven earnings power may justify a richer valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had been volatile ahead of earnings because of a broader tech sell-off and concerns that AI spending was getting overheated, so expectations were very high going into the report. Article Title

The stock had been volatile ahead of earnings because of a broader tech sell-off and concerns that AI spending was getting overheated, so expectations were very high going into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Micron’s elevated capital spending plans and some analyst warnings suggest investors may still watch closely for signs that the memory boom cools or margins normalize later on. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,084.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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