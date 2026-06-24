Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $32.03 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $409.32 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $377.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.66. The stock has a market cap of $371.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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