Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 10,776 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,215 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $61,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SPGI opened at $401.00 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $422.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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