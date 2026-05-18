RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $219.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business's 50 day moving average price is $240.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.79. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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