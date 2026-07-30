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Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in HCM Acquisition Corp $HCMA

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
HCM Acquisition logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Rivernorth Capital Management acquired 199,996 shares of HCM Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter, valued at approximately $2.02 million, giving it a 1.41% stake.
  • Institutional investors own 11.79% of HCMA, with several hedge funds—including Meteora Capital, Verition Fund Management and MMCAP International—recently establishing sizable positions.
  • HCMA has a consensus “Sell” rating from analysts. Shares opened at $10.30 and have traded between $10.03 and $10.49 over the past year; the SPAC reported quarterly EPS of $0.05.
  • Interested in HCM Acquisition? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of HCM Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,587,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the third quarter worth $11,617,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,040,000. Governors Lane LP increased its position in shares of HCM Acquisition by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $10,105,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded HCM Acquisition from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

HCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCM Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that was formed to identify and complete a business combination with one or more target businesses. The company raised capital through its initial public offering and is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker HCMA. As a blank check vehicle, HCM Acquisition holds its funds in trust until it consummates a qualifying merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination.

The SPAC is sponsored by affiliates of Healthcare Capital Management LLC, a Los Angeles‐based investment firm with experience in healthcare and life sciences investing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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