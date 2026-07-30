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Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 99,844 Evolution Global Acquisition Corp $EVOX

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026

Key Points

  • Rivernorth Capital Management acquired 99,844 shares of Evolution Global Acquisition Corp., valued at approximately $994,000, representing about 0.36% of the company.
  • Several other institutional investors, including Geode Capital Management and ExodusPoint Capital Management, also initiated positions in EVOX during the fourth quarter.
  • EVOX traded at $10.06, near its 50-day moving average, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.06. Analyst sentiment remains negative, with a consensus rating of “Sell.”
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Evolution Global Acquisition.

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EVOX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Evolution Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOX. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Evolution Global Acquisition Stock Up 0.1%

EVOX stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.04. Evolution Global Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Evolution Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Evolution Global Acquisition from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Evolution Global Acquisition has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolution Global Acquisition

Evolution Global Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolution Global Acquisition NASDAQ: EVOX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq stock market. As a blank‑check company, its primary business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination, merger or other acquisition that takes a target company public through the SPAC structure. The vehicle provides a means for investors to gain exposure to prospective private companies seeking public market access via a negotiated transaction with the sponsor.

SPACs like Evolution Global Acquisition typically raise capital in an initial public offering and hold funds in trust while they evaluate potential transaction opportunities.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Evolution Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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