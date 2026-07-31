Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,487 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock after buying an additional 127,788 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,290. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,094 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. UBS Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.95.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive
Key Headlines Impacting Rivian Automotive
Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $1.66 billion, up 27.2% year over year and above analysts’ approximately $1.52 billion estimate. The company also reported a loss of $0.47 per share, narrower than the $0.66-$0.65 consensus loss and the $0.80 loss a year earlier. Rivian beats quarterly revenue estimates as R2 launch, software business gain traction
- Positive Sentiment: The launch of external R2 deliveries is the central bullish catalyst. Management described the SUV as a potential “game changer,” while early demand and a stronger-than-expected conversion rate for the R2S Launch Edition could broaden Rivian’s customer base and improve its path to profitability. Rivian’s turnaround gains traction as R2 demand exceeds expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Automotive losses narrowed, gross margins improved sharply, and the software and services business added momentum. Rivian also maintained or improved its full-year delivery outlook at roughly 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles, signaling confidence in demand and the production ramp. Rivian Q2 2026 earnings: revenue up 27%, gross margins soaring
- Positive Sentiment: Rivian reduced its 2026 spending plans and slightly narrowed its expected annual losses, which may help preserve liquidity while the company funds the R2 ramp. Rivian reduces 2026 spending plans, narrows earnings guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: A proposed Uber investment of up to $1.2 billion and potential purchases of as many as 50,000 R2 vehicles could provide meaningful future volume and robotaxi-related opportunities, but the agreement remains an execution and demand-dependent catalyst. Uber Agrees to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Rivian
- Negative Sentiment: Rivian remains loss-making, with deeply negative margins and return on equity. Investors must still see sustained production improvements, successful R2 execution and a credible route to positive cash flow.
- Negative Sentiment: The broader U.S. EV market faces headwinds from the expiration of federal tax credits, while competition and potentially weaker consumer incentives could pressure demand and pricing. EV Investing: Why RIVN Faces Headwinds While TSLA Offers Upside
Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.1%
Shares of RIVN stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.10. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.60.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
(Free Report
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Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.
Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.
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