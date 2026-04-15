Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.74 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 149,964 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $107,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc upgraded T‑Mobile to Overweight with a $260 price target, pointing to its network advantage and compressed valuation — a call that supports upside potential if execution continues. KeyBanc Upgrade

KeyBanc upgraded T‑Mobile to Overweight with a $260 price target, pointing to its network advantage and compressed valuation — a call that supports upside potential if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: MoffettNathanson (coverage note cited in press) upgraded T‑Mobile on its strategic partnerships with Nvidia to accelerate 5G/AI use cases — a narrative that could drive longer‑term service and edge compute revenue upside. T‑Mobile & Nvidia

MoffettNathanson (coverage note cited in press) upgraded T‑Mobile on its strategic partnerships with Nvidia to accelerate 5G/AI use cases — a narrative that could drive longer‑term service and edge compute revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary highlights T‑Mobile’s shareholder return capacity (dividend growth and planned buybacks), framing the current weakness as a potential buying opportunity for income/total‑return investors. Dividend/Growth Thesis

Analyst and investor commentary highlights T‑Mobile’s shareholder return capacity (dividend growth and planned buybacks), framing the current weakness as a potential buying opportunity for income/total‑return investors. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing and CSR activity: T‑Mobile launched a “Do Not Disturb Season” with the National Park Foundation and was named an SBA Gold Cosponsor for National Small Business Week — positive brand/PR but limited direct near‑term financial impact. National Park Campaign SBA Gold Cosponsor

Marketing and CSR activity: T‑Mobile launched a “Do Not Disturb Season” with the National Park Foundation and was named an SBA Gold Cosponsor for National Small Business Week — positive brand/PR but limited direct near‑term financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: T‑Mobile executive Michael Fitz joined the board of Arrive AI — a networking/industry tie that’s strategically relevant but not material to near‑term financials. Arrive AI Board Appointment

T‑Mobile executive Michael Fitz joined the board of Arrive AI — a networking/industry tie that’s strategically relevant but not material to near‑term financials. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed several near‑term EPS estimates (Q2/FY2026) and lowered its FY2026 number, signaling slightly weaker near‑term earnings expectations even though it retains an Overweight stance and a $260 target — a factor that can weigh on short‑term sentiment. KeyCorp Estimates

KeyCorp trimmed several near‑term EPS estimates (Q2/FY2026) and lowered its FY2026 number, signaling slightly weaker near‑term earnings expectations even though it retains an Overweight stance and a $260 target — a factor that can weigh on short‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a notable share price pullback over the past month and year; technicals (below the 50‑ and 200‑day averages) and compressed multiples are keeping investor caution high. Valuation/Pullback Analysis

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,401,024. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $210.02 and its 200-day moving average is $208.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $267.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $209.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.91.

Get Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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