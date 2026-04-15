Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,813 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 153,523 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of lululemon athletica worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 18,400.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 129.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $206.77.

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lululemon athletica Stock Down 1.2%

lululemon athletica stock opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $143.96 and a 12-month high of $340.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Key lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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