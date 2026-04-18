Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $425,000 Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,984 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Evergy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the company's stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 817 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $234,421.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $190,287.74. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,418.27. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,937 shares of company stock worth $736,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.29 and a 12 month high of $85.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is 75.75%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

See Also

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