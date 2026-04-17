Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.13 Million Position in ReNew Energy Global PLC $RNW

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW - Free Report) by 881.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,749 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 815,290 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.25% of ReNew Energy Global worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 15.4% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company's stock.

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ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 16th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.12. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.03 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Profile

ReNew Energy Global PLC is an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction, ownership and operation of utility-scale renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Gurugram, India, the company focuses on onshore wind farms, solar photovoltaic plants and hybrid energy systems, often paired with battery energy storage to enhance grid stability and dispatch flexibility. ReNew Energy Global markets electricity under long-term power purchase agreements, serving utilities, distribution companies and corporate offtakers.

The company’s core business activities encompass site identification, project design, procurement, construction management and ongoing asset management.

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