Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,138 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 77,485 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,955,454 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $189,785,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,226 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $86,875,000 after purchasing an additional 231,570 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,639,682 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $84,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389,435 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 92.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,642 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.7% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,175,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,967,861.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,849,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,973,091.76. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 485,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,803 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -245.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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