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Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
J. M. Smucker logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company by 60.3% in Q4, buying 59,260 shares to hold 157,532 shares valued at about $15.41 million (≈0.15% of the company).
  • Other major institutions—including Two Sigma, Dimensional Fund Advisors, National Bank of Canada and Northern Trust—also materially increased positions, and institutional/hedge fund ownership totals 81.66% of SJM.
  • Analysts are mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $117.94 (Bank of America upgraded to Buy at $130 while several firms cut targets), and Smucker recently beat quarterly EPS estimates and yields about 4.8% from its dividend.
  • Interested in J. M. Smucker? Here are five stocks we like better.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,532 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,982,000 after buying an additional 239,586 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 13.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,661,000 after buying an additional 188,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,937,000 after buying an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 797.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,167,000 after buying an additional 1,245,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,904,000 after buying an additional 152,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $103.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $97.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is -37.32%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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